November 11, 1929 – December 14, 2018
Emil D. Hoffman, 89 years, of Fremont died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. Emil was born in Clearwater on Nov. 11, 1929, to Darrell and Mildred (Anderson) Hoffman.
He lived in Clearwater and graduated from Clearwater High School. He moved to Fremont in 1955. Emil married Marlene L. Broeker on May 23, 1955, at Norfolk, Nebraska. He worked as a meat market manager for Safeway and Save Mart Food Stores. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Nov. 14, 1951, to Oct. 25, 1953, serving in Panama as a Military Police Officer.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and a volunteer grounds keeper there. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was involved with Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene of 63 years, of Fremont; sons, Maurice Hoffman of Omaha and Phillip (Claudia) Hoffman of Yorktown, Virginia; daughter, Theresa (Tom) Niewohner of Onawa, Iowa; brother, Larry (Pat) Hoffman of Columbus; sisters, Gert Cleveland and Patty (George) Clasey, all of Lincoln, and Shirley Martins and Maxine Brachle, all of Norfolk; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Hoffman, Dwight Hoffman, and James Hoffman; sister, Katherine Humann.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
