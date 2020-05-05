May 9, 1979 – April 30, 2020
Emily A. Perina, 40, of Fremont went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Emily was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 9, 1979, to Tom Perina and Marla Peterson. She was strong in her faith and had a great memory of Bible verses from her reading which she liked to discuss with others. She was a good friend to many and was a caring and giving person with a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Emily’s greatest joy and love of her life was her daughter, Addison.
Emily is survived by her daughter, Addison, 6; mother, Marla Peterson of Fremont; father, Tom Perina of Omaha; two brother, Seth (Monica) Perina of Fremont and Andrew (Brittney) Perina of Lyons; a sister, Sheila (Mark) Ballard of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Cain Freund of Fremont, James and Drew Perina of Lyons, Braxton and Bailey Ballard of Lincoln, and many cousins. Also two special friends that were like sisters, Arlene Webb of Elkhorn and Sheila Moore of Fremont.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Webcast available and condolences may be left on duganchapel.com under the obituary. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel, gathering restrictions will be observed. There has been a memorial established to Emily’s daughter, Addie. Family graveside services will be held at Ridge Cemetery.
Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
402-721-2880
