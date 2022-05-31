February 14, 1932 – May 29, 2022

Emma Lee Shada, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Arbor Care Center -Valhaven in Valley, Nebraska. She had recently moved from Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.

Emma Lee was born on Feb. 14, 1932, to Henry and Maude (Halcomb) Webb in Fremont, Nebraska. She was a lifelong Fremont resident and graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. She married Donald D. Shada on April 20, 1952. She was employed by Hormel Foods until she became a stay at home mother to her three daughters. In 1976, she found her dream job as Cafeteria Manager at Clarkson Elementary School where she retired after 27 years.

Emma was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and Beta Upsilon Sorority, both in Fremont. She loved to go dancing on the weekends and was an excellent seamstress, making most of her children’s clothing when they were young. She loved her Shada family coffee group in Omaha and cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, sister, Dorothy (Catherine); brother, Joe and special family member Evelyn Shada,

She is survived by her brother Jack Lingle; three daughters, Chris (Mark) Legband, Ronda Moore and Lisa Rush; grandchildren, Jennifer Harshbarger, Neil Chaparro, Kaitlyn Moore, Brody Rush and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Live-streaming at mosermemorialchapels.com. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont after the service and a luncheon will be served at the funeral home immediately following.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society in Omaha.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.