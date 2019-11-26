Emogene "Emie" A. Wedergren

Emogene “Emie” WedergrenOctober 15, 1936 – November 18, 2019
Emogene A. “Emie” Wedergren, age 83, of Hooper died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Emie was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Fremont to Allen and Marie (Naber) Ruwe. She was raised on the family farm south of Hooper. She attended a one-room school in the country and graduated from Hooper High School in 1954. After high school she married and had a family. She later divorced and after the children were older she went back to school while living in Tama, Iowa. She became a registered nurse and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and worked for several years at Lincoln General Hospital. She then went to work in the home health field for the Visiting Nurse Association. She eventually retired due to health reasons. While working for the VNA she made frequent trips oversees as a courier. During this time she also made contact with family that was still living in Europe and made several trips to visit them while she could still travel. After she retired she moved to an assisted living facility in Bellevue then to the Hooper Care Center where she has been a resident for the last several years.
Survivors: sons, Dane (Sue) Wedergren of Bellevue and Nathan Wedergren of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Karen Wedergren of Omaha; brothers, John (Waneta) Ruwe of Hooper and Larry Ruwe of Hooper; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Emie was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Brent and Erin.
The family will receive friends at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 4 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Office Bar and Grill.
