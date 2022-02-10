July 23, 1981 – February 9, 2022

Eric G. Witthuhn, 40 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 23, 1981, in Blair, Nebraska, to Gene and Roxanne (Wulf) Witthuhn.

Eric was a graduate of the Class of 2000 from Arlington High School. He attended the Job Corps for auto mechanics. He moved to Fremont in about 2011. Eric worked at Lazlo’s and Mel’s Diner for the last five-plus years.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with his dogs. His nieces were the loves of his life. He was a member of Arlington Community Church.

Eric is survived by his parents; brother, Chad (Jenny) Witthuhn and their daughters, MaKenna and Kalia of Omaha, Nebraska; and his girlfriend, Heather Nichols of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Wulf and Grandma Sorensen and Grandpa Witthuhn.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Arlington Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department.

