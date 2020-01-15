March 26, 1981 – January 12, 2020
Eric Ryan Kauble, age 38, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Survived by parents, Dan and Diane (Sylvis) Kauble; sisters, Danyelle (Max) Kuenning of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Cassady Kauble of Grand Rapids, Michigan; aunts and uncles, Wayne and Paula Sylvis of Punxatawney, Pennsylvania, Jerry and Barb Kauble of Kansas City, Missouri.
There will be no public services. The family requests no flowers.
Private family services will be held.
