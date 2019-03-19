Erlaine M. Plugge

July 17, 1933 – March 14, 2019
Omaha—Born in Hooper, Nebraska. Age 85. Erlaine Plugge (Janssen) passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Husband Lyle, parents Earl and Harriett Janssen, nephew Colin Janssen and brother Monte Janssen, preceded her in death. Surviving her are: son, Lane Plugge (Debbie); daughter, Sue Little (Mike); son, Guy Plugge (Kristie); son, Joe Plugge (Gina); and son, Ted Plugge (Michelle). Surviving brothers and sisters-in-law are Ramon Janssen (Nancy), Leigh Janssen (Sandy); sister-in-law, Ann Keene (Joe) and sister-in-law Leslie Janssen. Grandchildren mourning her death are Angie, Brian (Amanda), Eric (Tassie), Kate, Mark, Brent, Tyler, Cory, Aaron (Morgan), Austin, Nate (Jentry), and Payton.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston. Interment at Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com.