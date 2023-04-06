March 26, 1924 – April 4, 2023

Erma F. Pauley, 99, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born March 26, 1924, in Alexandria, Nebraska, to Otto and Inez (Oaks) Polage.

She was raised on the farm near Alexandria. She married Edward James Nuding and they lived in various places due to the military. Some of those places were Hebron, Nebraska, and California before coming to Fremont. Edward died in 1997. She married Peter Pauley on Oct. 29, 2003, in Fremont; he died Dec. 26, 2011.

Survived by son, Mark (Linda) Nuding; daughter, Elaine (Walter) Dryden, all of Fremont; sister, Gladys Schweer of North Platte, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; both husbands; son, Phillip Nuding; 5 brothers; and 3 sisters.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

