Erma Louise Trisler

January 10, 1928—March 6, 2019
Erma Louise (Schmidt) (Ubbelohde) Trisler died on March 6, 2019 at Nye Legacy in Fremont, NE. Erma was born January 10, 1928 to Walter and Bertha (Rinas) Schmidt in Arlington, NE.
She graduated from Arlington High School in 1946. She married Lyle Ubbelohde on September 16, 1951 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Arlington. Lyle preceded her in death in 1978. On January 20, 1990 Erma married Everett Trisler at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE. Everett passed on November 14, 2003. Erma lived at home until having to go into Nye Square and then to Nye Legacy.
She is survived by step-daughters, Carolyn Jackson of Fremont, Brenda (William) Kremlacek of Wahoo, NE, and Marilynn (Dennis) Bannister of Valley, NE; step-son, Marvin (Colleen) Trisler of Falconer, NY; thirteen step grandchildren and fifteen step great grandchildren; nephews, Terrence (Erin) Schmidt of Fremont and Gary (Anita) Schmidt of Arlington, and niece Carol (Richard) Kreutzer of Kearney, NE; sister-in-law, Ann Schmidt of Arlington; several great nieces and great nephews; cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brother, Dean Schmidt.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 PM to 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, NE.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, Fremont Friendship Center, or the donor’s choice.
