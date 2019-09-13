May 25, 1924 – September 11, 2019
Funeral services for Ermin Holub, age 95, of rural Scribner, Nebraska, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, Nebraska, with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 7 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is in charge of the arrangements.
Ermin passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Ermin Frank Holub was born on May 25, 1924, south of Dodge, Nebraska, to Frank and Dorothy (Ruzek) Holub. He attended Dodge County Rural School District 32, St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from Scribner High School in 1943. Ermin began farming at an early age and continued to farm near Dodge and Snyder all his life.
On Feb. 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Ann Polacek in Weston. The couple lived on a farm south of Snyder.
Ermin was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and mowing.
Survivors include: son, Donald and Susan Holub of Scribner, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Stephanie and Kenny Wurdinger, Daniel Holub, Jessica Holub.
Ermin was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Andrew Holub; and sisters, Rose Gellerman, Sylvia Zakovec, Philomena Baumert, and Milada Goeller.