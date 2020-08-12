Ernest “Ernie” O. Baltz
October 15, 1931 – August 6, 2020
Ernest “Ernie” O. Baltz, age 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of rural Saunders County, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Ernie was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Fremont to Otto and Nellie (Nelson) Baltz.
Ernie married Lea Faye Jessen on June 6, 1954, at St. Matthew Lutheran church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 2008. He was an independent distributor for Fairmont Dairy for 23 years, farmed in Saunders County, sold insurance and brokered real estate in the Fremont market, and owned and operated Four Seasons Liquors.
Ernie was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for more than 65 years, where he sang in the church choir. He was a member of the Platteville Cemetery Board, serving in numerous leadership roles. He was an avid reader and loved both fishing and rooting for his Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include daughters: Terri (Jim) Storer of Austin, Texas, and Dr. Pamela (Dr. Todd) Hrubey of Zionsville, Indiana; 4 grandchildren: Krysta Storer, Zane (Christina) Hrubey, Hunter Hrubey, and Dr. Mackenzie Hrubey; and partner, Donna Kassmeier.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lea Faye; brother, Nordean; and sister, June Hespe.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Platteville Cemetery in Saunders County, 1300 County Road U, Fremont, NE 68025. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Out of respect for those unable to travel during the pandemic, visitation and graveside service will be available for viewing at www.mosermemorialchapels.com under “Moser Live Stream” at the bottom left side of the webpage.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Platteville Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.