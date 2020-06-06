× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 4, 2020—June 5, 1936

Erwin F. Beck, 83 years, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Fremont, Nebraska. He was born June 5, 1936 in Culbertson, NE to Fred and Emily Beck.

Erwin married Lois A Dunker November 4, 1959. They were residents of Fremont since their marriage. He was a diesel mechanic and truck driver. Lois passed away December 12, 2019.

Erwin is survived by his sons; Doug Beck of Fremont, NE and Ron Beck and Lori Petersen of Fremont, NE.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and 2 sisters, Lydia and Rose.

There will be a private graveside service.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Erwin Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.