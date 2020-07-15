× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erwin G. Anderson

March 5, 1928 – July 12, 2020

Erwin G. Anderson, age 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

Erwin was born in Lyons on March 5, 1928, and graduated from Lyons High School in 1946. In June of 1948, he married Dorothy Chapman of Tekamah. He worked and retired from Hormel and participated in the Hormel retiree’s group. He enjoyed men’s Bible study, playing horseshoes, bowling, woodworking, hunting, playing cards, and Nebraska Huskers football.

Erwin is survived by his children, Sandra Slama (husband Maynard) of Colon, Ronald Anderson, and Debra Devore (husband Paul) of Fremont; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Sigart and Anna (Anderson) Anderson; one sister; and two brothers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. A private burial will be held at Memorial Cemetery.

There has been a memorial established at the Fremont Nazarene Church.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

