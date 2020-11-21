July 15, 1994 – November 18, 2020

Ethan C. Knoell, age 26, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha peacefully surrounded by family.

Ethan was born July 15, 1994, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and cherished by his parents Coby and Melissa (Sandness) Knoell. He was loved dearly by his first friend, his sister Audrey, and looked up to by his best friend, his brother Eli.

Ethan married Kimberly Huertz in 2013 and was blessed with two daughters, Amelia, age 9, and Caroline, age 6. Ethan embraced his role as a young father and thrived in this role. He enjoyed time outdoors with his children, fishing and kayaking among their favorites. Ethan’s alter ego, ‘The Tickle Monster,’ came out often causing many cherished belly laughs. His sense of humor and outgoing personality are already evident in his girls.

Ethan is survived by his daughters, Amelia and Caroline; his parents, Coby and Melissa Knoell of Fremont; sister, Audrey (Jeremy) Loberg of Wayne; brother, Eli (Danely) Knoell of Honolulu; grandmothers, Mary Sandness and Reymoun Knoell; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Papa, Randy Sandness; and his Grandpa, Al Knoell.