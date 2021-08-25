January 13, 1922 – August 18, 2021

Ethel A. Bloom, age 99, of Fremont died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Ethel Anna Peterson was born Jan. 13, 1922, at Dodge, Nebraska, to August and Anna (Wiegand) Peterson. She moved to Fremont in 1929 and attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1940. Following high school, she worked for Dier’s Motor Company, Louis E. May and Attorney George Loomis. She moved to the Los Angeles area and worked for the Acme Brewing Company. She moved back to Fremont in 1946 and became the church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church. Later, she worked part time at the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office.

Ethel married John W. “Wes” Bloom in Fremont at Trinity Lutheran Church on March 14, 1946. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Ethel is survived by son, Dr. Mark Bloom, his wife Sarah, grandson, Jared, and granddaughter, Meghan, all residing in Iowa. She is also survived by son, Paul Bloom, his wife Sheila in Kansas, and granddaughters, Pearl (Wichita, Kansas), Myriam (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Cora Ford and husband Michael (Lawrence, Kansas).

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Wes in 2011, and son John Thomas Bloom in 1957.