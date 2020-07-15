Ethel Stuehmer
February 10, 1928 – July 12, 2020
Ethel Stuehmer, age 92, of Scribner passed away on July 12, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.
Ethel was born at home in Cuming County on Feb. 10, 1928, to Adolph and Alma Hilbers Havekost. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from Scribner High School in 1945. She married Stanley Stuehmer on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church. The couple farmed west of Scribner before moving to Scribner in 1992.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Cuming County line. Ethel was a member of St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the WELCA. She enjoyed playing cards and reading.
Survivors include: husband, Stanley Stuehmer; four sons, Wayne (Linda) Stuehmer of Hooper, Keith (Diane) Stuehmer of Lincoln, Curtis Stuehmer of Scribner, Mark Stuehmer of North Bend; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Boschen of Broken Bow; two sisters, Elvera Davis of Fremont, Betty (Howard) Siegfried of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Milton Havekost of Fremont; sister-in-law, Delores Dunker; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Sorenson and Dolores Suhr; one brother, Donald Havekost; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Stuehmer, Lyle Davis, Lenard Suhr, Don Sorenson and Wilbur Paasch; sisters-in-law, Marcella Paasch and Bonnie Havekost.
Controlled visitation following CDC Directives (masks strongly suggested) will be Thursday, July 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner.
A private, family-only funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church. The service will be recorded and posted to the website following the service.
In lieu of plants/flowers, the family would prefer that you give memorials to St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church or Hooper Care Center.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.
