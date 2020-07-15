× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethel Stuehmer

February 10, 1928 – July 12, 2020

Ethel Stuehmer, age 92, of Scribner passed away on July 12, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.

Ethel was born at home in Cuming County on Feb. 10, 1928, to Adolph and Alma Hilbers Havekost. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from Scribner High School in 1945. She married Stanley Stuehmer on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church. The couple farmed west of Scribner before moving to Scribner in 1992.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Cuming County line. Ethel was a member of St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the WELCA. She enjoyed playing cards and reading.

Survivors include: husband, Stanley Stuehmer; four sons, Wayne (Linda) Stuehmer of Hooper, Keith (Diane) Stuehmer of Lincoln, Curtis Stuehmer of Scribner, Mark Stuehmer of North Bend; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Boschen of Broken Bow; two sisters, Elvera Davis of Fremont, Betty (Howard) Siegfried of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Milton Havekost of Fremont; sister-in-law, Delores Dunker; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.