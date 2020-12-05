Eugene A. Gnuse

He was born June 2, 1945, in Fremont to Lawrence and Elsie (Hagerbaumer) Gnuse. Eugene was raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. Eugene married Becky L. Engskow on June 17, 1967, in Omaha. Becky preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2013. He worked for Gnuse Construction for several years and then Gnuse Manufacturing until his passing. He also farmed at Arlington.