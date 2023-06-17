December 29, 1937 – June 15, 2023

Born in Clarkson, Nebraska, to Blazey “Blix” C. and Helen E. (Wisnieski) Dlouhy on Dec. 29, 1937. Gene was baptized on Jan. 1, 1938, at the Church of SS. Cyril and Methodius at Clarkson. After graduating from Howells High School, Gene earned a diesel mechanic certification. He continued to follow Howells High School athletics throughout his lifetime.

Gene married Elizabeth “Betty” (Sendgraff) on June 10, 1959. They lived near Howells where they farmed for 32 years before moving to Fremont, Nebraska. Gene then worked for Fremont Contract Carriers as a coast-to-coast and shag truck driver, driving approximately 3 million miles. Gene retired from FCC in December of 2021 after 35 years. He maintained meaningful friendships with his FCC family. Gene enjoyed his large family, including his 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, attending parties with his wife and long-time Howells friends, coffee with the guys and his special dogs, Toby, Princess “Peanut”, Bandy, and Mia.

Gene was well liked by most anyone he met, loved by many, and will truly be missed.

Gene is survived by:

Wife: Elizabeth “Betty” P. (Sendgraff) Dlouhy of Fremont.

Son: “Al” R. & wife, Sue (Warren) Dlouhy of Beatrice, Nebraska.

Grandchildren: Ryne and friend Cecily; twins: Luke and wife, Kori, and their sons, Connor and Carson; Dana and husband, Kevin Zrust, and Kyle and wife, Carlee, and their daughter, Natalie; Leah Dlouhy.

Daughter: Deb J. (Dlouhy) Hegemann of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandson, Shawn; and granddaughter-in-law, Katie Snyder-Hegemann.

Son: Russ R. Dlouhy of Lincoln.

Grandchildren: Eric and wife, Jennifer, and their children, Audrey, Alex, and Anthony; Bret and friend, Afroz; Brooke.

Son: Marty and wife Tracy (Duerfeldt) Dlouhy of Garland, Nebraska.

Grandchildren: Dawson; Maclayne.

Son: Mike D. and wife Dina (Potts) Dlouhy of Fremont.

Brother: Glen Dlouhy of Omaha.

Brother-in-law: Bob Sendgraff of Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Sisters-in-laws: Mary (Sellhorst) Sendgraff of Fremont, Victoria (Ernesti) Sendgraff of Ft. Collins.

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Blazey “Blix” C. and Helen E. (Wisnieski) Dlouhy; parents-in-law, Henry and Gertrude (Kassmeier) Sendgraff; sister, JoAnn (Dlouhy) and husband, Howard Doerneman; sisters-in-law, Lorene (Semerad) Dlouhy, Mary (Sendgraff) and husband Wayne “Babe” Wiese, Doris “Dotty” (Sendgraff) and husband, Tony Batenhorst; brothers-in-law, Norbert “Bert” Sendgraff, Ray Sendgraff, Don Sendgraff; grandson, Shawn Hegemann.

The Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, with a rosary starting at 7 p.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Research Hospital or to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490