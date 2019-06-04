Eugene "Gene" L. Fischbach

Eugene L. “Gene” FischbachFeb. 2, 1931 – June 1, 2019
Chief Master Sgt. (retired) Eugene L. “Gene” Fischbach, age 88, of Woodcliff died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Gene was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Paynesville, Minnesota, to Louis and Hulda (Trantow) Fischbach. The family moved to Morris, Minnesota, where Gene graduated high school in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in August of 1978. He married Violetta Tholund on June 15, 1954. His military service took him to northern Canada and Korea, then in 1961 Gene was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and from there he served two tours in Vietnam. The family remained in the Omaha area until Vi retired from her job at SAC. They then moved to Woodcliff, south of Fremont, in 1989.
Gene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fremont, Woodcliff Lions Club and served as District Governor, Fremont Shrine Club and Oriental Band. He was also a member of the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha, past commander of its Legion of Honor, York Rite and Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies, 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and current member of Papillion Masonic Lodge 39 where he was past Worshipful Master in 1982, Papillion Chapter 114 Order of the Eastern Star and National Sojourner’s Omaha Chapter 19. While his boys were involved with scouting he served as Scout Master.
Survivors: sons, Bruce (Kelly) Fischbach and Dana Fischbach; six grandchildren, Jessica (John), Elise (Caleb), Paul, Ryun, Kylie and Dylan; four great-grandchildren, Damian, Brianna, Chloe and Anna; sister, Marlene; brother, Ken; sisters-in-law, Norma and Donna.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife Vi in July of 2015 and his parents.
The funeral will be 10:30 Friday, June 7, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Omaha with military honors. Rev. Bill Gepford will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A masonic service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Shrine Transportation Fund and the Woodcliff Lions.
