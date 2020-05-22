Eugene "Jake" L. Jacobs

July 6, 1933 – May 19, 2020
Eugene L. “Jake” Jacobs, 86 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home. Jake was born July 6, 1933, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Harry and Irma (McMillin) Jacobs. He was a 1951 graduate of Fremont High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from June 11, 1953, to April 30, 1955. Jake married Phyllis J. Kassebaum on Oct. 11, 1956, at Lincoln, Nebraska. She died Jan. 14, 2013.
Jake was employed at Gambles Warehouse in Fremont until retiring in the early 1980s. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 200 of Fremont. He was formerly active in softball, as a catcher. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and Husker fan.
He is survived by sons, Mick (Mary) Jacobs and Jack (Shawn) Jacobs, all of Fremont, and Jerry (Sharon) Jacobs of Arlington; daughters, Vicky Jacobs of Arlington, Sandy Tedrow of Fremont and Jody (Pat) Mathews of Arlington; brother, Kenneth Jacobs of Snyder, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Joyce Jacobs of Lincoln, Nebraska; 20 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Marian Jacobs.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Dave Probst will officiate. Controlled public visitation from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the funeral home. Burial at the Arlington Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
