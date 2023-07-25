December 27, 1937—July 24, 2023
Eugene “Gene” Albert Wiebelhaus, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, July 24, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Gene was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Fordyce, Nebraska, to Anton and Gertrude (Marx) Wiebelhaus.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences and full obituary will be at mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.