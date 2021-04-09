 Skip to main content
Eugenie 'Gina' M. Kingry
September 13, 1961 – April 7, 2021

Eugenie M. ‘Gina’ Kingry, age 59, of Lyons, formerly of Fremont, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at home.

Gina was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Valparaiso, Nebraska, to William and Mercedes (Lincoln) Gerdes. She was a 1979 graduate of Fremont High School. Gina married David Kingry in 1990 and they lived in Fremont until moving to Lyons in 2019. She was a loving mother and wife.

Survivors: husband, David of Lyons; son, Zachariah Kingry of Lyons; daughter, Julia Kingry of Fremont; brother, Bill Gerdes.

There are no services at this time, the guestbook can be signed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

