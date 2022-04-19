September 13, 1925 – April 4, 2022

Eunice I. (Brown) Arthur passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Eunice was born to Lloyd and Odessa (Svendgard) Brown in Arlington, Nebraska, on Sept. 13, 1925.

She graduated from Arlington High School, Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and Midland Lutheran College.

She married Duane K. Arthur in 1950 and raised three sons and a daughter.

She was employed at Dodge County Community Hospital, served as Dodge County school nurse, and worked for Douglas County Visiting Nurse Association.

She enjoyed her work, time with her family, various crafts, bowling and playing cards.

She is survived by sons, David (Mary) Arthur of North Platte, Nebraska, and Douglas (Deb) Arthur of Papillion, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Fern Brown; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel; and daughter, Diane Johnson; son-in-law, Larry Johnson; brothers, Leroy Brown (and wife Franny), Donald and Ronald Brown, and Robert Brown.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser’s. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.