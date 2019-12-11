Evelyn Becker

May 28, 1926 – December 5, 2019
Evelyn Doris Camberg was born May 28, 1926, in Kennard, Nebraska, to Lyman and Maude (Lineberry) Camberg. Evelyn grew up and attended school in Kennard, graduating from Kennard High School in 1943. In her younger years, she enjoyed going bowling.
Evelyn married Del Becker on July 3, 1948, in Wahoo, Nebraska, and they were blessed with three children: Steve, Vicki, and Tami. Evelyn and Del made their home in Kennard, the Valley/Waterloo area, and most recently lived in Fremont.
Evelyn worked as a secretary for a few years, but her primary job was mother to her three kids. She enjoyed golf, crocheting, shopping, volunteering, fishing, and playing Bingo. She cared deeply for her hometown of Kennard, the lifelong friends she made their, and her membership of over 70 years to Grace United Methodist church in Kennard. She was a fan over country/western music, Husker football, the movie “Gone with the Wind,” and dinner at Long John Silver’s or Farmer Brown’s. Her favorite color was pink, and she loved anything and everything pink. Evelyn cherished her 70 years of marriage to Del, and was happy to spend several recent winters at their house in Florida together with him. Most of all, Evelyn loved her family, and her grandkids and great-grandkids never failed to put a smile on her face.
Evelyn died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Shalimar Gardens Assisted Living in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years, 6 months, and 7 days. She was preceded in death by her husband Del, her parents, four sisters and one brother. Evelyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Diana of Waterloo, Nebraska; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Jeff Olson of Tekamah, Nebraska, and Tami and Tom Nielsen of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Grace United Methodist Church, Kennard, Nebraska, Rev. Russ Foust officiating. No visitation. Private interment. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.