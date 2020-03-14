Evelyn Harriet (Thor) Nelson

Evelyn was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Henry and Mabel (Nelson) Thor on March 22, 1931. The family moved from their North Dakota farm to Lake City, Minnesota, in 1938. She attended Lincoln High School in Lake City and graduated in 1949. She was a National Honor Society member and played the clarinet. During high school she began playing piano and organ at her home congregation, First Lutheran Church in Lake City. After high school, Evelyn attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. She transferred to the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and completed her certificate to become a parish worker.