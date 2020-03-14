March 22, 1931 – March 9, 2020
Evelyn Harriet (Thor) Nelson, 88, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the Brookdale Carmel assisted living community.
A private service will be led by Pastor Shari Schweldhelm of St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church on Monday, March 23, in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will follow at Dalesburg Lutheran Cemetery in rural Vermillion, South Dakota.
Evelyn was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Henry and Mabel (Nelson) Thor on March 22, 1931. The family moved from their North Dakota farm to Lake City, Minnesota, in 1938. She attended Lincoln High School in Lake City and graduated in 1949. She was a National Honor Society member and played the clarinet. During high school she began playing piano and organ at her home congregation, First Lutheran Church in Lake City. After high school, Evelyn attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. She transferred to the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and completed her certificate to become a parish worker.
Her life as a parish worker began at Zion Lutheran Church in Gowrie, Iowa. While at Zion Lutheran, a choir from Augustana Seminary in Rock Island, Illinois, visited, and she met a seminary student, Benard Nelson.
Evelyn and Ben were married on May 27, 1956, in Lake City, Minnesota.
Evelyn spent her life devoted to Ministry as a true parish colleague with Ben. Together they served congregations in Nebraska at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln, and Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. They continued serving in Iowa at Christ Lutheran Church in Des Moines and Union Creek Lutheran Church & Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. They finished their faithful ministry in Fremont, Nebraska, at First Lutheran and St. Timothy’s Lutheran churches.
She was a devoted and loving mother of three children. Her other passions and interests in life included volunteering for the Red Cross, Low Income Ministry Store, Boy and Girl Scouts and WELCA (Women of the ELCA). She loved playing piano and organ, and photography.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Nelson; infant twin sons, Timothy and Thomas; and grandson, Adam Oberbroeckling.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Dale) Anderson; her children, Lowell (Debbie) Nelson, Jim Nelson and Carol (Dan) Oberbroeckling; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Please direct memorials to St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 538 W 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025, and Low Income Ministry Center, 549 N. H St. Fremont, NE 68025.