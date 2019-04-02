February 23, 1937—March 31, 2019
Evelyn Joyce Baker, age 82, of Scribner died March 31, 2019, at her residence.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Lil Druskis; sister, Carol Sue Petrovich; and brother-in-law, Robert Colby.
Survived by husband, Roy Baker; sons, John (Harlene) Baker, Mark (Karen) Baker, Tom (Janis) Baker; daughter, Kathi Jensen; sister, Lorraine Colby; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many other loving family members and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Fremont Church of Christ or the family to be designated at a later date.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Fremont Church of Christ. Rev. J.R. Patterson will be officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.
Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-2880