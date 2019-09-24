October 17, 1937 – September 19, 2019
Evelyn L. Banks, 81, of Fremont died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Evelyn was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Fremont to Oral and Lillie (Carriger) Long. In her childhood years, the family lived in Missouri and California. They returned to Fremont in 1946.
On Aug. 18, 1957, Evelyn was married to Elmer J. Banks in the First Baptist Church in Fremont. She remained active in the church as long as she could, being a member of her Rebecca Circle and the Diaconate. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of Eastern Star. Evelyn retired after working for Overland Products for 38 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on Dec. 26, 2007; also by an infant son, James; her parents; and sister, Helen Schulz.
She is survived by daughters, Sarah (Shayne) Schiermeister of Omaha, Deborah (Raymond) Peterson of Fremont; son, Martin Banks of Fremont; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Crooks. The committal will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2 to 8 p.m., with the family 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to her church.
