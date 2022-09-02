Evelyn Louise Westergaard

April 25, 1925 – August 29, 2022

Evelyn L. Westergaard passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at the age of 97, in Valley, Nebraska. Evelyn was born April 25, 1925, to Nelle and Emil Richmann in Casey, Iowa. She moved to Irvington, Nebraska, when she was 9 years old, and graduated from Irvington High School in 1942. On March 21, 1947, she married the love of her life, Russell Westergaard, and two amazing children were born. Her years with “Russ,” Cheryl and Chris were spent camping, boating, and vacationing their summers away with friends and family.

To say she stayed active is selling her short, in her 97 years she traveled the world from walking on the Great Wall of China to playing in the tree tops of the Costa Rican jungle. She ventured on multiple cruises, accidentally got in a parade of nuns chasing the Pope in Vatican City, explored Stonehenge, visited Hawaii several times (her favorite was hanging out with the late Don Ho) and many more escapades throughout the years.

She was an avid bowler, loved her team(s) dearly and their many tournaments across the U.S. It wasn’t until later in life she decided to pick up golf, playing as much as possible with her sister and brother-in-law. You could find her every Sunday helping out at her church, and every event possible at her VFW clowning around. She never missed a wedding, funeral, party, or holiday event, she was up for anything all the time and did it with enthusiasm and a loving smile on her face.

Evelyn retired with honors from her many years with Cox Communications in 1995. In 1993 she was awarded Cox’s employee of the year and also Omaha Business woman of the year. She was a lifetime member of the Benson VFW 2503 Auxiliary, a member of the Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary, and served as the secretary for several years on the Springwell Cemetery Board. She never left home without wearing a butterfly or American flag, her Burberry bag, a watch, and her red hair, lips, and nails done.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Russell Westergaard; parents, Laurence and Nelle Petersen; brothers, Larry Petersen and Lee Richman; sister, Beverly Johnson; grandson-in-law, Ray Heimes; and several extended family members. Survived by her children, Cheryl (Westergaard) King of Benecia, California, Chris (Maureen) Westergaard of Valley, Melissa (Rob) Goodson, Sigrid Heimes, Natalie (Steve) Sorensen, Russell (Jessica) Westergaard; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be celebrating Evelyn’s amazing life on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Roeder Mortuary’s 108th chapel, interment to follow at Springwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northwest Hills United Church of Christ or the Auxiliary of the VFW Post 2503.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc.—108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St—Omaha, NE—402-496-9000