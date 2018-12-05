June 21, 1914 – December 3, 2018
Evelyn M. Farris, 104, of Fremont passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Evelyn was born June 21, 1914, in North Bend to Herman and Mayme (Mundy) Kruger.
Evelyn graduated from North Bend High School in 1932. She married Woodrow Farris on Jan. 29, 1934, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. She resided in North Bend, Omaha and Fremont for the majority of her life. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Evelyn was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed traveling, bingo, playing cards and going to the casino.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, William (Kris) Farris of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Gary (Terri) Farris of Pensacola, Florida; daughters, Sharon Agress of North Bend and Margaret (Larry) Meier of South Sioux City; brother, James (Sandra) Kruger of North Bend; 12 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husband; infant daughter, Shirley; son, Robert Farris; three brothers; one sister; granddaughter, Amber Candler; two sons-in-law, Kenny Prinz and Bob Agress.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Senior Center or North Bend Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490