January 11, 1926 – January 30, 2023

Evelyn M. Westerholt, 97, of Fremont died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home.

Evelyn was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Dewey and Della (DeNoon) Foster. On Sept. 5, 1943, Evelyn was married to Norman Westerholt. They first lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Norman was stationed at the Navy Airbase. In July of 1944, Norman had orders to go overseas, so Evelyn returned to Hutchinson to live with her parents. Prior to her marriage, Evelyn worked for F.W. Woolworth and J.S. Dillons in Hutchinson.

Following her husband’s discharge from the Navy, the couple moved to Norman’s home area near Hooper. In 1946, she was confirmed in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Then in 1956, she became a member of Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. In 1957, she worked part time as a sales clerk for J.C. Penney’s in Fremont. Then in 1971, she went to work as a receptionist until 1985 when she became the office manager for William B. Eaton, MD. She retired in June of 1991.

Evelyn was a member for more than 50 years of Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of Eastern Star of Fremont, a member of Sat-ra Temple Daughters of the Nile of Omaha, charter member of Jessie Benton Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of Fremont, and a member of the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club of Hooper.

Surviving family: sons, Ronald (Linda) Westerholt of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Steve (Bernice) Westerholt of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandsons, David (Shelly) Westerholt, Tanner and Trevor Westerholt, Max (Terra) Westerholt; granddaughters, Tiffany and Tarissa Westerholt, and Lisa Westerholt; great-grandsons, Mason Westerholt and Cadyn Nueman; great-granddaughters, Riley and Claire Westerholt; former daughters-in-law, Susan and Suzanne; sister, Glenys Tabor of Lincoln; brother, Dewey Foster Jr. of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Mike Wolfe of Portland, Oregon; close friends, Gerald and Nancy May of Fremont; many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Norman in August of 2000; son, Duane, in October of 2014; and sisters, Dorothy Kohl and Mary Wolfe.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont; burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.