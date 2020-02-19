Evelyn Mae Groene
Evelyn Mae Groene

Evelyn Mae Groene

April 13, 1946 – February 17, 2020

Evelyn Mae Groene, age 73, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Feb. 17, 2020. She was born to Clyde and Laverna (Traunicht) Williams on April 13, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska. They moved to Wahoo when she was 2. She attended Wahoo Public Schools.

She married John Etherington in April 1962. They were blessed with five children. In 1985, she moved to Fremont, Nebraska, and married Melvin Groene in 1989.

Evelyn coached her daughter’s softball team and they won first place. She loved family time, watching her children play sports and watching the horse races.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Groene; sister, Barb Williams; brothers, Larry and John Williams.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Terry Etherington, Roxanne (Dan) Mastera, Tracy (Tica) Etherington, Renee (Mike) Robb and Tim Etherington; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Fremont.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

Service information

Feb 23
Celebration of Life
Sunday, February 23, 2020
1:00PM
Eagles FOE 200
649 N Main Street
Fremont, NE 68025
