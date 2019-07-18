April 23, 1939 – July 15, 2019
Evelyn V. Mathis, age 80, of Valley died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Valley. She was born at Stanton, Nebraska, on April 23, 1939, to Henry and Louise (Fuchs) Hansen. On Sept. 4, 1960, Evelyn married James B. Mathis in Wahoo.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband; and sister, Betty Beckmann. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Mathis of Fremont, Peggy (Rodney) Trost of Yutan, Susan Mathis of Fremont; brother, David (Delores) Hansen of Stanton; sister, Alice Herbolsheimer of Stanton; granddaughter, Paige Baughman of Omaha; and great-granddaughter, Presley Mason.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo. Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation.