January 3, 1920 – October 18, 2019
Evelyn Wellman, 99, of Valley, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Orchard Gardens Retirement Home in Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, Nebraska, with Rev. Stanley Schmit celebrating the Mass, assisted by Deacon Bill Schlautman. Burial will be in the St. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Howells. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. with a wake service at 6 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials are those of the donor or family choice.
Evelyn Geneva Wellman was born Jan. 3, 1920, in Howells, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Rose (Belina) Bazata. She attended Cuming County School District 51. On June 9, 1945, Evelyn was united in marriage to Alfred Wellman at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. They lived in Paxton, Nebraska, for two years where their daughter, Karen, was born. The family moved back to Howells where they lived for 18 years before moving to South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Alfred passed away on March 19, 1972. Evelyn continued to live in South Sioux City for the next 10 years, working at Mass Merchandisers Ware House. In 1982, she moved to Clarkson, Nebraska, where she was assistant librarian at the Clarkson Public Library for 12 years before retiring in 1995.
While living in Clarkson, Evelyn was a member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Altar Society, Legion of Mary, Catholic Workman, American Legion Auxiliary 155 of Howells, Clarkson Historical Society, and a volunteer at the Clarkson nursing home. She moved to Valley in May 2005 where she was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
Evelyn is survived by: daughter, Karen (Richard) Peters of Elkhorn, Nebraska; granddaughter, Kris (John) Brichacek of Waterloo, Nebraska; granddaughter, Ann (Joel) Kirby of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Evan, Katie, Shane, and Kelli Brichacek, Hunter Kirby.
Evelyn was preceded in death by: parents, Rudolph and Rose Bazata; husband, Alfred Wellman; brother, Rudolph Bazata; sisters, Wilma Dvorak and Josephine Schlautman.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.