October 15, 1924- July 23, 2022

Everett Eugene Meyer, age 97, Lincoln, passed away the evening of July 23, 2022.

Everett was born to Henry and Elvina (Anderson) Meyer on a farm East of Imperial, Nebraska, on Oct. 15, 1924. He was the youngest of six children.

He rode his horse to Pioneer School, a one-room schoolhouse East of Imperial, until he finished the eighth grade.

Everett was an incredibly hard worker even during difficult times. He worked on his family’s farm all throughout his childhood during the Great Depression, and he took pride in his Percheron draft horses.

He founded Meyer Brothers’ Trucking with his brother Paul and then worked as a machinist at Ogallala Electronics and Parker Hannifin, in Lincoln, where he was an exemplary employee. Everett was a perfectionist who enjoyed his job no matter the work. He worked hard to provide for his family and maintain his home. He always made sure everyone was taken care of when they came to visit.

Everett enjoyed conversing with others and a good cup of coffee. He read the newspaper avidly and loved recounting family history. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who valued spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

Everett is predeceased by his wife Darleen Joy Meyer and siblings Helen Jeffrey, Ethel Baker, Howard Meyer, Clayton Meyer, and Paul Meyer.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Teddi J. and William D. Kluck, Traci M. and Mike Larson, of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Leah R. Stepanek (Joe), Sarah L. Graesser (Anthony), William M. Kluck, Grace M. Kluck, Gloria S. Kluck, Meyer D. Kluck, Miriam L. Kluck, Owen B. Kluck; and his great-grandchildren Evelynn Stepanek and Clay Stepanek.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at Lincoln Memorial (6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln) with a one-hour visitation prior. Interment will follow at Wyuka Funeral Home (3600 O St., Lincoln). lincolnfh.com