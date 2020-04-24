× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 7, 1935 – April 22, 2020

Everett Kingry, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Fremont to Ballard and Essie (LaPrade) Kingry.

Everett grew up in Fremont. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955. He married Arlene Nelson on May 19, 1956. He was employed at Magnus Metals and Valmont but retired in 1997 after 14 years in the maintenance department at FAMC.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church and a life member of the DAV Chapter 18 of Fremont. His love of woodworking associated him with the Fremont Pathfinders Carvers, Mid-America Woodworkers Association of Omaha, and his affiliation to the Wood Carvers Limited of Davenport, Iowa.

He is survived by his sons, Randal (Lynelle) Kingry of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, Scott (Shelia) Kingry of Mahomet, Illinois, Michael Kingry of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; son, Richard Kingry; granddaughter, Nicole Kingry; six brothers; and seven sisters.

There will be a private graveside service at Memorial Cemetery.