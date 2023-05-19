September 28, 1958 – May 16, 2023
Everette “Butch” Eschliman, 64, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Fremont.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with Father Patrick Harrison officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5-7 p.m., and continue on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.
Everette A. “Butch” Eschliman Jr. was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Everette and Irene (Boro) Eschliman. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pilsno, Nebraska. He attended Columbus Public Schools and on Sept. 4, 1982, was united in marriage to Grace Bear in Columbus. Butch drove truck for many years and during his driving was able to take his family with him. He and Grace lived in various places in Nebraska over the years before moving to Fremont in 2019. Butch loved to play pool, go fishing and hunting, work on cars, and attend his children’s events. He was always looking out for the needs of others before he looked after his needs or even sometimes, his family’s needs.
Butch is survived by: wife, Grace Eschliman of Fremont; sons, Nathan Eschliman and James Eschliman, both of Columbus; daughter, Misty (Clayton) Horn of Norfolk, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Dan (Dorothy) Eschliman of Columbus, and Alan (Trish) Eschliman of Minden, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by: parents, Everette and Irene Eschliman; sisters, Barbara Deavers and Cathy Davis.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.