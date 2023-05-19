Everette A. “Butch” Eschliman Jr. was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Everette and Irene (Boro) Eschliman. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pilsno, Nebraska. He attended Columbus Public Schools and on Sept. 4, 1982, was united in marriage to Grace Bear in Columbus. Butch drove truck for many years and during his driving was able to take his family with him. He and Grace lived in various places in Nebraska over the years before moving to Fremont in 2019. Butch loved to play pool, go fishing and hunting, work on cars, and attend his children’s events. He was always looking out for the needs of others before he looked after his needs or even sometimes, his family’s needs.