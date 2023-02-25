August 15, 1935 – February 22, 2023

Faye E. Wedergren, age 87, of Fremont died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Faye was born to Arthur and Lucy Meyer on Aug. 15, 1935, in Wisner. After graduating Wisner High School in 1953, Faye moved to Omaha. After several years of work for Mutual of Omaha she met and married Arlen Wedergren in 1961. Their son, Kevin, was born in 1967. Faye retired as the school lunch manager for Uehling Public School.

Survivors: husband, Arlen of Fremont; son, Kevin Wedergren of Fremont; four grandchildren, Neto, Natasha, Jon and Gabriel Wedergren; three great-grandchildren, Marcelo, Christiano and Juliana Wedergren; brother, John (Georgianna) Meyer.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.