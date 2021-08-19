Faye Lou Haney

Faye was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Miles and Ella (Spath) Moyer. She married Robert F. Parr in 1943 in Dodge, Nebraska. Robert preceded Faye in death on May 21, 1954. Faye married Floyd Haney on Dec. 26, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1984.

Faye was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Fremont, and VFW Auxiliary. She was a cook for Archbishop Bergan Schools. Along with Muzzy Barton, she catered for various events. Her passion was playing cards, traveling, casino trips, and bowling. She was selected as a member of the Fremont Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1975. In her younger age, she enjoyed many hours sewing for her daughters and grandchildren. Faye was known for baking her famous cinnamon rolls and rye bread. After retirement Faye volunteered at the Fremont Hospital.