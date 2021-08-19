August 10, 1926 – August 16, 2021
Faye Lou Haney, 95, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont.
Faye was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Miles and Ella (Spath) Moyer. She married Robert F. Parr in 1943 in Dodge, Nebraska. Robert preceded Faye in death on May 21, 1954. Faye married Floyd Haney on Dec. 26, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1984.
Faye was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Fremont, and VFW Auxiliary. She was a cook for Archbishop Bergan Schools. Along with Muzzy Barton, she catered for various events. Her passion was playing cards, traveling, casino trips, and bowling. She was selected as a member of the Fremont Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1975. In her younger age, she enjoyed many hours sewing for her daughters and grandchildren. Faye was known for baking her famous cinnamon rolls and rye bread. After retirement Faye volunteered at the Fremont Hospital.
Faye is survived by her 3 daughters, Carol Kull of Fremont, Joan (Ray) Quick of Canon City, Colorado, and Jeanine Parr of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Sharon (Glen) Houts of North Sioux City, South Dakota, and Betty Reuther of Scribner; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands, Robert Parr and Floyd Haney; 2 brothers, Galen and Gerald; 2 sisters, Darlene Bossow and Arlene Parr; great-grandson, Tanner Watson.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary at 6 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490