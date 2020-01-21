January 8, 1926—January 17, 2020
Fern A. Gifford, age 94, of Fremont died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Nye Legacy.
Fern was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Valley to Irving and Ann (Growcock) Moss. She was raised in Valley and graduated from Valley High School. She married Don R. Gifford on Sept. 24, 1944. While Don served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Fern worked at the Ordnance Plant in Mead. After Don finished his service the couple moved to Fremont and raised three children.
Fern was a member of the Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of Eastern Star in Fremont.
Survivors: children, Robert (Maureen) Gifford of Chicago, Paul Gifford of Fremont, DeEtte (Frosty) Anderson of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren, Megan Gifford of Chicago, Marty (Jenna) Gifford of Fremont, Mark (Ginger) Gifford of Bennington, Giff (Betsy) Anderson of Lincoln and Emily (Chris) Hansen of Webster City, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2011; parents; daughter-in-law, Melanie; sisters, Jeanine (Ronald) Grear, Ramona (James) Withee and Peggy Vancil. Fern was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Ruby (Ched) House and Marge (Charles “Pete”) Andersen.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Family YMCA or the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
