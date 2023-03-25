October 31, 1927—March 24, 2023
Fern L. Wolfe, 95 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at her farm home.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Arlington. Pastors Rick Kanoy and Jason Duley will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington.
Burial will take place at the Arlington Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002, 402-478-4151