Flora Patricia Stunkel

May 17, 1927 - August 2, 2020

Flora P. “Pat” Stunkel died on August 2, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her children Vicki L Tank (Larry) of North Bend, NE; Pamela K. Draemel (Michael) of Elkhorn, NE; Lawrence W. Stunkel (Sally) of La Vista, NE and Beth Ann Hamman (James) of Blue Springs, MO. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren: Brian Tank, Jon Thomas, Reese Draemel, Grif Draemel, Aimee Stunkel, Wil Stunkel, Aly Stunkel, Heather Enzor, Ryan Brink and Travis Hamman; and seven great-grandchildren. She was married for 56 years to Willard L. “Bill” Stunkel who preceded her in death in 2004. She also was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jamie Tank and Tyson Draemel.

Pat was born on May 17, 1927 in Hastings, NE to George E. and Mildred V Lee. Her parents, two brothers and two sisters predeceased her. Pat and Bill were avid golfers and bridge players. Pat and Bill lived in Fremont, NE for many years where they had many friends and were active members of the Fremont Golf Club where Pat was a Past Women's President, a past FCC Women's Club Champion and a past Fremont City Women's Golf Champion. Pat and Bill had lived in Griswold, Iowa and lived in Omaha in their later years.

Visitation will be at noon, Friday August 7, 2020 followed by the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Westlawn-Hillcrest Chapel 5701 Center St, Omaha, NE and internment immediately will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev Lawson Short of St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Bend Nebraska will officiate the funeral. Memorials can be made in Pat Stunkel's name to the Nebraska Humane Society and the Fremont Golf Club Junior Golf Program.

