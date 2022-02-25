December 22, 1924 – February 22, 2022

Florence E. Clark, age 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Florence was born Dec. 22, 1924, in Petersburg, Nebraska, to Ed and Marie (O’Neill) Mannlein. Her family later moved to St. Paul, Nebraska, where she graduated from St. Paul High School in 1942. Florence came to Fremont in 1942 and worked at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant at Mead, Nebraska, during World War II.

Florence married Virgil J. Clark on Nov. 21, 1945, at St. Paul. Florence always put her family first, by being a dedicated housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending activities of her children and grandchildren. Florence was an exceptional cook who always had cookies and a pot of coffee for visitors.

Florence was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, was an active member of St. Patrick Women, Funeral Co-Chairwoman, St. Joan of Arc, and auxiliary member of Eagles Aerie #200. Florence and Virgil delivered Meal on Wheels and were great supporters of Legion baseball.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; daughter, Connie Stommel; son-in-law, Chris L. Gutschow; sisters, Elaine Foster and twin Flora Ann.

Survived by son, Robert J. (Dena) Clark, Gardendale, Texas; daughters, Carol (Andy) Gall, Omaha, Nancy Gutschow, Fremont, Pat Smith of Odessa, Texas, Mary (Sam) Linder, Diane Brown, and Laurie Clark of Fremont; sons-in-law, Thomas Stommel, Lothian, Maryland, and Jim Brown , Fremont; Florence has 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Potts, St. Paul; brothers, Bill (Dinah) Mannlein of Naples, Florida, and Gene Mannlein, Sun City West, Arizona.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Private family interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

