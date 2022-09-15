March 8, 1932 – September 8, 2022

Floyd “Dean” Nevius, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, Nebraska. He was born March 8, 1932, in Fremont to Floyd and Emma (Moore) Nevius.

Dean grew up in Fremont and then graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. Dean married Mary Stimpson on April 6, 1956, in Omaha. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2020. Dean enjoyed a long and successful career in the insurance industry. Dean was happiest when surrounded by family.

Dean is survived by his son, Terry (Deb) Nevius; daughters, Jacqui (Tom) Carnes, Joni (Tom) King and Jill (John) Lorkovic; daughter-in-law, Michelle Nevius; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, Colin Nevius; two brothers; and one sister.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.