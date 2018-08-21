Floyd Sauer

June 11, 1929 – Aug. 19, 2018
Floyd J. Sauer, age 89 years, of Lincoln passed away Aug. 19, 2018. Floyd was born on June 11, 1929, in Minatare, Nebraska, to John and Bertha (Marker) Sauer. He served in the Wyoming National Guard. In 1948 at the age of 19, he committed his life to Christ and served his Lord faithfully for the rest of his life. He and Colleen were married in Scottsbluff in August of 1950. He graduated from North Central University in Minneapolis where he earned his Bachelor Degree in Theology and was ordained by the Assemblies of God denomination. Floyd served his first church as a pastor in Beaver Bay, Minnesota, then Silver Bay, Minnesota, Aurora, Nebraska, and as interim pastor at various other locations. He then found his home at Immanuel Church in Lincoln. In addition to his duties as a minister, he was also administrator and chaplain at Eastmont Towers. Floyd enjoyed model trains, was a car enthusiast, hunted in his younger days and enjoyed playing his steel guitar.
Floyd is survived by his two daughters, Deborah (husband William “Wink”) Farrand of Morro Bay, California, Kristi (husband Roland) Horeis of Fremont; grandson, John (wife Melissa) Farrand and their children, Stevie and Jack; granddaughter, Jennifer (husband Will) Clinchard and their daughter, Gracie; granddaughter, Erin (husband Shaun) Teut and their children, Paige and Cole; also survived by his sister, Jo Anne (husband Marvin) Werkele.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcia Colleen Sauer; brother, Kenneth Sauer; and grandchildren, Noelle Sauer and Jamaar Sauer.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., from 12 noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at Immanuel Church, 941 Charles St., Lincoln. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth on Thursday afternoon.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Church or Assemblies of God Mission Work of Springfield, Missouri.