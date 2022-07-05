February 11, 1934—June 24, 2022

Frances Fae Steinert, 88, of Fremont, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Frances F. Thompson was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Elkhorn, Nebraska, to Lester and Irene (Warren) Thompson. She was raised in Elkhorn and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1951. Frances married Melvin G. Steinert on Aug. 15, 1953, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Together they farmed near Bennington until moving to Fremont in 1967.

Frances worked at National Indemnity Insurance Company in Omaha. After moving to Fremont, she worked at JoDee’s Arts and Crafts and, later, at Schweser’s Downtown and Glad Rags. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was active in several clubs and committees, including the Couples Club/ACT, Sarah Circle with WELCA, sew-in, and property and kitchen renovation team. She served as the chairperson of funeral lunches for many years.

She was a founding member of the Elkhorn Alumni Association, which started in 1958. She started the annual Alumni Banquet and currently served on the alumni committee. Frances was a member of Extension Club in Fremont. She was also past president of the Prairie Piecemakers Quilter’s Guild and volunteered for many years with Low Income Ministry.

Frances was a very talented seamstress and made many amazing arts and crafts. She will always be remembered for her beautiful quilts, wall-hangings, card-making, jewelry, and handiwork. Frances and her friend Twila Sass showcased Christmas crafts at their annual holiday bazaar. She built community with her neighbors when she started the neighborhood coffees and block parties, where she was well known for her desserts (and bars!). Family and friends find comfort in knowing that she and Melvin are dancing together again at last.

She is survived by her two daughters, Julianna (Nate) Lintzman, of Omaha; Lisa Jo (Barry) Bennett of Merced, California; three grandchildren: Aaron Lintzman of Omaha, Ryan (Lauren) Bennett, of Oceanside, California, and Katelyn (fiancé Johan Henkens) Bennett of Springfield, Oregon; Two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sutton Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband Melvin in March of 2005, and by her brothers Warren and Wayne Thompson, and sister Bonnie Richards.

Services will be held on Friday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont with the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm officiating. Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. with family receiving guests from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Private family burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials to Salem Lutheran Church, Salem’s Table Food Distribution, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

