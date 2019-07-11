Frances "Frannie" H. Brown

Frances H. “Frannie" Brown
September 8, 1922 – June 23, 2019
Frances H. “Frannie" Brown, 96 years, of Arlington passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
Frannie was born on Sept. 8, 1922, to Arthur and Alice (Payne) Johnson in Fremont. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy C. “Brownie” Brown; sister, Iris Pflug; and brother, Arlyn Johnson.
Survived by sons, Terry (Patricia) Brown, Garden City, Kansas, Thomas Brown, Arlington, Timothy (Vanessa) Brown, Arlington; sisters-in-law, Irene Johnson and Eunice Arthur; brother-in-law, Bob (Fern) Brown; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington. Visitation with family receiving friends will be Sunday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington.
Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW Cemetery Memorial Fund, Arlington Community Church, or the Arlington Education Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151