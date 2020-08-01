Frances L. Shadbolt
September 14, 1930-July 30, 2020
Frances L. Shadbolt, age 89, of Fremont died July 30, 2020 at home.
She was born September 14, 1930 in Bancroft, NE to the late Harry and Lillian (Jacobson) Stafford. Frances lived in Bancroft until age 10, moved to Winnebago until age 12 and then to Pender, NE. Frances married Roscoe (Rock) Shadbolt June 15, 1947 in Pender, NE. In 1961 the couple moved to Fremont, NE where Frances resided until death.
Frances worked for Old Home Bread Store (Metz Baking) where she was manager for 25 ½ years, then retired in 1990 and worked part time jobs at numerous businesses. She liked to sew, paint ceramics, read and travel. Although, her greatest love was spending time with and helping family and friends.
Frances is survived by many family members who loved her. Daughters Shirley Rae (Rod) Morgan of Fremont, NE; Connie Rae (Vaughan) Korth of Blair, NE; (9) Grandchildren, (29) Great Grandchildren and (8) Great Great Grandchildren; Brother: Leroy (Marlee) Stafford of Golden, Co; Sister: Donna Hensel of West Point, NE. Brother and Sister In Laws include: Robert (Marilyn) Shadbolt of Roy, UT; Dallas Shadbolt of Aurora, Co; Norma Schlickbernd of Beemer, NE; Anita Shadbolt of Omaha, NE; Wanda Shadbolt of Crofton, NE; Clemons “Shorty” Spindler of Sioux City, IA and Margaret Shadbolt of Pender, NE as well as many nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband “Rock” and daughter Penny Pilkenton; Parents Harry and Lillian Stafford; Brothers in Law: Hyle Hensel, Donald Shadbolt, Ervin “Bus” Shadbolt, Arden “Jug” Shadbolt, Max Mevert; Sisters in Law: Betty Spindler and Fran Shadbolt.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (masks strongly suggested). Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.
Frances expressed these wishes: Don’t cry or grieve for me, for now I am free to join the love of my life. Be happy and enjoy your life with friends and loved ones.
