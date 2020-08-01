× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances L. Shadbolt

September 14, 1930-July 30, 2020

Frances L. Shadbolt, age 89, of Fremont died July 30, 2020 at home.

She was born September 14, 1930 in Bancroft, NE to the late Harry and Lillian (Jacobson) Stafford. Frances lived in Bancroft until age 10, moved to Winnebago until age 12 and then to Pender, NE. Frances married Roscoe (Rock) Shadbolt June 15, 1947 in Pender, NE. In 1961 the couple moved to Fremont, NE where Frances resided until death.

Frances worked for Old Home Bread Store (Metz Baking) where she was manager for 25 ½ years, then retired in 1990 and worked part time jobs at numerous businesses. She liked to sew, paint ceramics, read and travel. Although, her greatest love was spending time with and helping family and friends.