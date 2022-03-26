Frances McIlheran

Frances went home to God on March 22, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska. She was raised in Grafton, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She married Alfred “Mac” McIlheran on April 24, 1939, and celebrated 78 years together. They opened Mac’s Thriftway, a grocery store at 1st and Pebble in Fremont. Later they moved to a larger store, Mac’s Food Center, at Davenport and Military Avenue. Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary Kosta; granddaughter, Vanessa McIlheran; son-in-law, Edward Cuda; and four siblings. Survivors include daughter, Joan Cuda; sons, Michael McIlheran (Mya), John McIlheran (Linda); and son-in-law, Ralph Kosta; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.