 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances McIlheran

  • 0
Frances McIlheran

January 18, 1919 – March 22, 2022

Frances went home to God on March 22, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska. She was raised in Grafton, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She married Alfred “Mac” McIlheran on April 24, 1939, and celebrated 78 years together. They opened Mac’s Thriftway, a grocery store at 1st and Pebble in Fremont. Later they moved to a larger store, Mac’s Food Center, at Davenport and Military Avenue. Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary Kosta; granddaughter, Vanessa McIlheran; son-in-law, Edward Cuda; and four siblings. Survivors include daughter, Joan Cuda; sons, Michael McIlheran (Mya), John McIlheran (Linda); and son-in-law, Ralph Kosta; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Frances donated her body for medical research to Creighton University, so there will be no service or internment at this time. We ask that you keep the family in your prayers.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News