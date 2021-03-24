Francis "Bud" L. Nelsen

Bud Nelsen, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born May 11, 1928, to Martin and Vivian (Graden) Nelsen in Nelson, Nebraska. He moved to Fremont at the age of 6. He is a graduate of Fremont High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served in the Korean War. He married Janice (Stoffer) on Jan. 24, 1954.