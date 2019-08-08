January 11, 1931 – August 5, 2019
Francis Dirkschneider, 88, of Dodge passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Parkview Home in Dodge. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the Dodge Veterans Memorial. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Francis Bernard Dirkschneider was born on Jan. 11, 1931, at West Point to Frank and Margaret (Batenhorst) Dirkschneider. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School in West Point before moving with his family to a farm south of Snyder. Francis enlisted in the National Guard and then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. On April 17, 1952, Francis married Alice Brune at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodge, and they had their only child, Patty Nebola, in 1953. His military service took him to Tokyo, Japan, in 1953-1954. He was honorably discharged. For 20 years, the couple farmed south of Dodge. In 1975, they moved into Dodge, where Francis worked several jobs including being a tire salesman then a car salesman at the Farmers Garage.
Francis was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Dodge American Legion Post 122, VFW Post 8597, and North Bend Knights of Columbus. For 30+ years, he and Alice volunteered for the Fun Fest dinners at the church. He spent hours every week volunteering at the VFW, and was instrumental in the planning, fundraising, and building of the Dodge Veterans Memorial. His biggest passions in life were family, fishing, polka music, dancing with Alice, playing cards, and spending time at the family cabin on Leisure Lake in Fremont.
Francis is survived by his daughter, Patty Nebola of Clarkson; grandson, Eric (Sheila) Nebola of Thornton, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Haylee and Hunter Nebola; brother, Dale (Stella) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Bernice Kaup of Dodge; sisters-in-law, Julia Dirkschneider of Snyder and Dolores Dirkschneider of Dodge. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; son-in-law, Dennis Nebola; brothers, Norbert, Quintin, Adrian (Melva Jean), Ray (Pat), and Vincent (Alma); and brother-in-law, Richard Kaup.